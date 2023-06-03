Sameer Wankhede and his wife Kranti Redkar again received death threats, informed the police

Accused of demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan and former regional director of Anti Narcotics Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede And his wife Kranti Redkar has once again received death threats. Wankhede has given this information to the Mumbai Police.

Wankhede getting threats through social media

According to the information given by Sameer Wankhede to the Mumbai Police, he and his wife are being threatened with death through social media. Significantly, earlier also Wankhede had claimed to have received death threats. Sameer Wankhede submitted a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office seeking protection claiming that he and his wife have been receiving death threats for the past few days.

What is the allegation against Sameer Wankhede

Point to be noted is that Sameer Wankhede But it is alleged that he allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 25 crore from the Bollywood actor for not implicating actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the Cordelia Cruz drug case. In this case, a case was registered against Wankhede and four others on 11 May. Wankhede has been booked for alleged criminal conspiracy and threats of extortion as well as provisions relating to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Maharashtra | Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede and his wife Kranti Redkar allege death threats through social media. After receiving the threat, Sameer Wankhede informed senior officers of Mumbai Police about this. Sameer Wankhede is accused in a cruise ‘drug bust’… pic.twitter.com/4XKNZJiUnX

— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023



Wankhede gets relief from arrest till June 8

The Bombay High Court granted relief to Sameer Wankhede from arrest till June 8. The court extended the period of interim protection granted to Sameer from coercive action till June 8.

Wankhede alleges of being humiliated and harassed

Sameer Wankhede had alleged that he was humiliated and harassed during interrogation. Because he (Wankhede) belongs to a backward community.