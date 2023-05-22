Sameer Wankhede and his wife receiving threats for four days, former NCB chief demands special security

Threat Calls to Sameer Wankhede: Former Director General of Mumbai NCB Sameer Wankhede and his wife have been receiving threats for several days in a row. Wankhede himself gave this information. Talking about the continuous threats, Wankhede said that efforts are being made to intimidate him and his wife. Not only here, obscene messages are also being sent on social media. Explaining further, he said that he will write a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner today and demand special security for himself and his wife. Tell that IRS officer Wankhede was provided protection from arrest by the Mumbai High Court for Aaj Tak in the Aryan Khan drugs case.

My wife Kranti Redkar & I are receiving threats for the last 4 days and obscene messages coming on social media. I will write to Mumbai Police Commissioner today about it and demand special security: Sameer Wankhede, Former Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/Djf2uYtwpt

— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023



These allegations against Sameer Wankhede

Till the year 2021, as the zonal head of NCB, Sameer Wankhede has handled many big cases of Bollywood. It was he who arrested Aryan Khan in the drug angle in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and Aryan Khan in the cruise drug case. According to media reports, the CBI has registered an FIR against Sameer Wankhede in which he has been accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan, promising not to accuse Aryan Khan. Out of this bribe amount, he got Rs 50 lakh. Whereas this transaction was executed by KP Gosavi. If you do not know, then let us tell you that KP Gosavi is the same person whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral.

Who is Sameer Wankhede’s wife?

Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar is also being threatened. She is an actress by profession and is the second wife of Wankhede. According to the information that has come to the fore, Kranti Redkar has also started receiving threats only after the allegations against her husband in the Aryan Khan case.

Sameer Wankhede