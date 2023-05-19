Sameer Wankhede reaches Bombay High Court against CBI action in Aryan Khan’s case

Former Regional Director, NCB Mumbai Sameer Wankhede Has approached the Bombay High Court against the CBI action. at his plea today at 2:30 p.m. Bombay High Court There will be an urgent hearing. In his petition, he has claimed that the action against him in Aryan Khan’s case is being taken out of revenge.

Allegations of demanding bribe from Shahrukh Khan

Significantly, Sameer Wankhede moved the Bombay High Court today in connection with the arrest of Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in 2021 for allegedly demanding an amount of 25 crores. On May 17, the Delhi High Court granted her protection from arrest till May 22, after which she did not appear even after being summoned by the CBI.

Aryan Khan came into limelight after his arrest

After the arrest of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, former NCB regional director Sameer Wankhede was in the news. But later Sameer Wankhede came under investigation as he was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore from Shahrukh Khan’s family. Along with this, it was also alleged that he had threatened to implicate Aryan Khan in the drugs case. In the investigation of the Vigilance Department, it was also revealed that drugs were not recovered from Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant, yet Sameer Wankhede arrested them.

Pooja Dadlani made serious allegations

Based on the statement of Shahrukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, CBI started investigation against Sameer Wankhede. Pooja Dadlani says that initially a demand of 25 crores was made but the deal was settled for 18 crores. He gave 50 lakh rupees as token money to KP Gosavi who was one of the witnesses. Sameer Wankhede was known as a tough officer who fought against drugs. After the arrest of Aryan Khan in 2021, he faced many serious allegations. The CBI has claimed in its charge sheet that he traveled abroad six times in five years. Along with this, many serious allegations like demanding bribe were also leveled against him.

Pakistan: Big relief to Imran Khan, gets bail in Jinnah House sabotage and arson case