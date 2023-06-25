Samrat Chaudhary attacked the Congress, said- the party which imposed President’s rule 170 times is crying out to save the constitution

BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary said that the Congress party, which had imposed President’s rule in the country for 170 times, is today crying out to save the Constitution. This party never followed the constitution and ruled like a king. He was speaking at the enlightened conference organized by the BJP at Vidyapati Bhawan in the capital on Sunday. He also attacked the Congress and the RJD, which ruled Bihar for a long time, saying that the anarchy was such that till 2005, opposition parties had to get 120 to 150 percent votes to win the elections.

Keeping his point on the era of emergency and the values ​​of democracy, the state president said that if it is not discussed, then the new generation will not know what kind of barbarism their elders faced during the Congress rule. Similarly, the present generation does not even know about Bihar before 2005.

Indira Gandhi imposed emergency on June 25 itself: Ravi Shankar

MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that a very shameful dark chapter of India’s democracy is associated with June 25, 1975, when internal emergency was imposed in India for the first time. All civil rights were taken away by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Lakhs of people were jailed. The freedom of the press was taken away.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that along with Lok Nayak Jayaprakash, all the leaders of the country’s opposition party were arrested. No appeal, no argument, no hearing, no action against those who were closed. It is necessary to remember those days so that today’s generation remembers this dark chapter and remains determined towards democracy.

More than 100 hoardings of BJP removed during opposition meeting, emergency like situation in Bihar: Sushil Modi

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi and former minister Nandkishore Prasad also addressed the conference. In the program, the book written by Sushil Modi, “Aapatkal Ke Ve Khauf Bhare Din” was also released.

