Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 smartphone owners complain about cracked screen

Owners of Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 smartphones have complained about suddenly cracking screen on foldable device displays. Portal announced this Phone Arena on Sunday, February 12th.

Users who have encountered a problem claim that the screen cracks for no good reason, while cracks appear after the device’s warranty ends, so it is no longer possible to return the smartphone to the store. At the moment, several similar cases are known with similar problems – a crack along the fold, the absence of operational violations and manifestation after the end of the warranty.

According to Phone Arena, one user complained that after 15 months of “gentle ownership”, his Samsung’s internal screen was also cracked along the vertical axis. At the same time, he said that he opened the smartphone a maximum of 2-3 times a week. One of the shots also showed that the crack is almost in the middle of the internal display, and the owner of the device is still paying off the credit for the phone. The cost of replacing a folding display with a new one is about 70% of the original cost of the entire smartphone – $800 (from 58 thousand rubles).

It is also possible that US owners will file a massive lawsuit against Samsung in order to receive compensation.

In January, rescuers in the US complained of hundreds of false calls due to a new iPhone 14 feature that automatically sends a call for help in the event of a car accident. According to Minnesota Sheriff Pat Eliasen, his county had about 700 false calls in 2022 due to this feature. The causes of “accidents” most often were skiing or other extreme sports, due to which the accelerometer and other sensors were overloaded on the device. Local authorities urged owners to turn off the accident alert function before engaging in active sports.

