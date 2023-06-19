‘Samvad’ can witness historic meeting of opposition unity, responsibility given to ministers regarding the meeting

The historic meeting of the opposition unity of 18 parties in the capital Patna is likely to be held at “Samvad” located on Char Deshratna Marg. Along with this, the state guest house is being prepared for the guests arriving from different states to stay in Patna. There are a total of 17 excellent rooms for the guests to stay. Apart from this, arrangements have also been made for other main hotels. Keeping in mind the weather, food and drink arrangements are being made for all the guests. Bihar’s special dishes Litti-Chokha, Makhana etc. will also be served in it.

The responsibility given to the ministers regarding the meeting

According to sources, some guests are likely to reach Patna only on June 22. They mainly include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, leaders of Left parties and National Conference’s Omar Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti. Other leaders are expected to reach Patna on the morning of 23 June. In this meeting, the responsibility of all the guests from reaching Patna to attending the meeting and then returning has been given to the ministers. That’s why plans are being made for better work on all aspects from now on.

Other issues including national and state level election strategies will be discussed

According to sources, the political heavyweights who will gather in this meeting will discuss the strategies to contest against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. For this, first of all the convenors will be elected for mutual coordination. Along with this, national and state level election strategies will also be discussed. Many political parties have been contesting elections in opposition to each other, in such a situation an effort will be made to decide a common program with everyone’s opinion. Along with this, the role of political parties in the possibilities of forming the government after securing majority in the elections will also be discussed.

Guest will stay in Government Guest House

