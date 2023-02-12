“San Jose” won “Washington” thanks to the goals of Svechnikov and Barabanov – News

February 13, 2023, 00:40 – BLiTZ – News The Washington Capitals hockey team was defeated in a match with the San Jose Sharks as part of the NHL regular season. The game took place in the US capital and ended with the score 4:1 in favor of the guests.

Evgeny Svechnikov, Alexander Barabanov, Erik Karlsson and Tomas Gertl sent the pucks to the Washington Capitals gate. The only goal for the capital team was scored by Evgeny Kuznetsov. The captain of “Washington” Alexander Ovechkin in this match did not excel in productive actions.

San Jose finished thirteenth in the Western Conference with 45 points. The Capitals remained in seventh position with 62 points.

Washington will face the Carolina Hurricanes next, while San Jose will face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

