Sana Khan gave birth to a son, thanked God by sharing a beautiful video, see VIDEO

After TV actors Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar, Shoaib Ibrahim-Deepika Kakkar, Sana Khan and Anas Sayyed’s houses are buzzing. The actress has given birth to a lovely son. The couple shared the good news with fans in a special way on Instagram and said, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our baby. Allah’s trust, have to be the best. JazakAllah, for your love and dua’s that made our hearts and souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours. #sanakhan #anasayed #alhamdulillah #proudparents.”

Sana Khan gave birth to a son

The couple also posted a video celebrating the arrival of their baby, which read, “Allah ta’ala wrote destiny and then fulfilled it and hoped, and when Allah gives, it gives with happiness and musarra.. So Allah Ta’ala gave us a son.” Please tell that today Anas has returned from the religious Hajj and Sana had made a lot of preparations for his grand celebration. Although who knew that today he would get a lovely son as a gift.

Sana left the glamor world

Sana Khan, who made a good mark from Bollywood to TV, suddenly said goodbye to the industry. He married Anas Saeed in the year 2020. Earlier, her name was associated with choreographer Melvin Lewis. Sana went into depression after the breakup and, a few days later, she announced her decision to say goodbye to the world of glamour. After this, Sana said that she will follow the path of Allah and only worship. Although the actress remains very active on social media. She shares photos of her day-to-day life. Sometimes Sana is also seen listening to devotional speeches.