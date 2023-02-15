Sanctions against the Russian Federation may affect test equipment for semiconductors – News

February 15, 2023, 20:08 – BLiTZ – News The next restrictions of the European Union, which are designed to slow down the economic sphere of the Russian Federation, can affect the mechanisms that are used to test semiconductors.

The United States of America and a number of other Western powers, journalists report, after the launch of the CBO took steps aimed at reducing the import of semiconductors into the territory of the Russian Federation. At the moment, specific ways are being developed that will make it possible to exert pressure in this area.

“Among the specific technologies being considered for the new sanctions is the so-called ‘software controlled’ control equipment. The mechanism is looking for specific faults in semiconductor materials, ”the text of the published Wall Street Journal publication reads.

Recall that a ban on the export of steel and aluminum may be included in the new package of sanctions of the European Union (EU) against Russia. Reuters shares this data. It is specified that the European Union aims to destroy the ability of the Russian Federation to produce equipment.

It also states that the new ban will cover electronic circuits and components, heavy vehicles, radios, thermal cameras and equipment used for industrial or construction purposes. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

