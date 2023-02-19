Sanctions are a weapon of military policy aimed against the Russian Federation – DOS

February 19, 2023, 22:44 – BLiTZ – News

The head of the Hungarian government, Viktor Orban, pointed to the fact that the EU should counteract inflationary processes, and not impose restrictions on the Russian Federation, which are a means of “military policy.”

“If Brussels wants to fight anyway, then it would have to fight against inflation. He does not do this… Sanctions are the weapons of Brussels’ military policy. They aimed at Russia, but ended up in Europe, ”says the text of a publication distributed within his personal accounts on social networks.

From his point of view, it follows that the sanctions measures are a “virus” that has made the European Region suffer from rising inflation.

He drew attention to the fact that the European Union claimed that the restrictions would allow to end the confrontation that broke out on Ukrainian territory and would not affect the energy sector of the Russian Federation. Despite this fact, it turned out to be a lie.

Orban stressed that the power he represents is trying to solve these problems by providing families and companies with social support.

Recall that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky approved an order imposing sanctions on the MICEX-RTS Moscow Exchange. Information about this is contained on the official portal of the OP of the state.

These restrictions will be valid for a ten-year period. As part of the restrictions, a full blocking of any assets and a number of other measures related to trade and state property will be carried out. Read more in the BLiTZ article.