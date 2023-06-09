Sand smuggling continues indiscriminately at dozens of sand ghats in East Singhbhum, recovery of lakhs of rupees is being done every month

East Singhbhum (Barsol), Gaurav Pal , With the connivance of the mining department, police-administration and sand mafia, dozens of sand ghats under Bahragora, Barsol, Chakulia, Shyamsundarpur police station are being hauled day and night by tractors. sand smuggling continues on a large scale. This smuggling is being done under the supervision of many big personalities of Baharagora Chakulia area and dozens of their associates.

It is being told that the time of illegal transportation of sand has changed now. Earlier, where sand was smuggled in the darkness of the night, sand smuggling is happening openly in the morning in the light of day. About 60-70 tractors and dozens of highways and trucks have been engaged in this illegal business from nearby villages of Bahragora and Barsol. A fixed amount (about Rs. 8 lakh) per month is recovered from these vehicles involved in sand smuggling by the said sand mafia and different parts are sent to the officials of different departments and some political people. The rest of the money is distributed by itself.

Eight lakh rupees are recovered every month

Some trusted tractor owners engaged in sand smuggling have given shocking information. He told that the sand mafia collects a lump sum amount of Rs 15 to 18 thousand per month from each tractor owner involved in this smuggling. This recovery is done from about 60-70 tractors. More amount is recovered from Hiva. 15 thousand rupees per tractor have to be paid to the mafias even in the off-season i.e. in the rainy season. About eight lakh rupees are collected every month from vehicles carrying illegal sand from the said sand ghats. Sand is loaded in vehicles with JCB machine.

Action is taken on vehicles that do not pay

When the tractor owners ask the mafia that why money is taken from us for lifting sand from the ghats in our area and where does this money go? On this account is given by the said sand mafia that some money is given to some officials of the mining department. After this, about half a dozen police-administration people and people’s representatives of Bahragora Barsol area are given Rs.70,000 to Rs.40,000 per month according to their qualifications. Along with this, a list related to the mafia vehicles involved in this work is also made available to the said officers so that they do not catch these vehicles under any circumstances.

After reaching the money, day and night without fear of tractors, people are smuggling sand illegally. Sources said that if a vehicle owner transports sand without giving money to these mafias, then such vehicles are caught by giving information to the police-administration. Gives Most of the tractors engaged in illegal sand smuggling run without number plates.

Terror of wild elephants in East Singhbhum, youth crushed to death in the courtyard of the house

business running from whatsapp group

Sources said that the arbitrariness of the sand mafia has increased so much that if someone opposes the extra money, then they are even beaten up. To operate this illegal business, a WhatsApp group has been formed for tractor owners, through this the necessary message is given and money is collected. The one who does not give the money has to dump sand for free at the place indicated by the mafia in exchange for the money. There is also a system to provide challans to all the tractor owners involved in this illegal sand smuggling in critical condition. Due to which the vehicle is made available after it is seized.

no action after complaint

The rural source said that several times the villagers had informed the senior police officer by calling about this sand smuggling. But no action has been taken against the sand mafia yet. The informer is now also in fear that the police may not reveal the name of the informer to the sand mafia, due to which the danger will increase on him. Despite this, this illegal business is going on openly.