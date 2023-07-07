Sandhya Maa has come from Kamakhya to Baba Baidyanath Dham, devotees cannot worship here for four days, know the reason

Baba Dham Deoghar:of Deoghar All the 22 deities located in Baba Mandir have different importance. All the temples have their own mythological history and importance. There are interesting stories about their construction and creator. On the first day we gave you information about Maa Parvati Temple, on the second day about Maa Jagatjanani and Maa Sankashta Temple and on the third day about Lord Ganesha Temple. Today we will tell you about Maa Sandhya Temple

It is believed that the mother had come from Kamakhya

Out of 12 Jyotirlingas, Dwadash Jyotirlinga Baba Baidyanath Temple and all the temples in its premises have mythological significance. The most important of these is the worship of Mother Shakti after the worship of Baba. Here, along with Baidyanath Jyotirlinga, Maa Sandhya is also seated at this place due to the fall of Maa Sati’s heart. This temple was built by former Sardar Panda Sri Sri Khemkaran Ojha in the year 1692. This temple is on the south side of the main temple. According to belief, mother Sandhya had come from Kamakhya on Neel Chakra to guard the heart of Sati. Mother Sandhya resides in Devghar Nagar before Baba Bholenath.

The length of Maa Sandhya Temple is about 50 feet and the width is about 35 feet. There is a copper urn on the peak of Maa Sandhya. Which was later replaced with a new urn. There is also a Panchshul on it. The underside of the dome of the shikhara is painted dark yellow. The structure of this temple is different from other temples. To enter this temple, the devotees enter the Maa Sandhya temple from the temple premises. The devotees bow down before the brass door and reach the sanctum sanctorum. Where Maa Sandhya, Maa Kamakhya are seen. It is believed that Maa Sandhya has come from Kamrup Kamakhya, all the pilgrimage priests accept it as the temple of Maa Kamakhya. Here there is only one way of entry and exit for devotees and priests.

Devotees cannot worship mother for four days

In this temple, the mother is worshiped towards the Ojha family temple state. Here Maa Sandhya is worshiped with tantric method. Here devotees can worship Maa Shakti throughout the years. But during the Navratri of Ashwin month, devotees cannot worship the mother for four days. Which remains closed from the seventh date of Navratri to the ninth date. On the afternoon of Dashami Tithi, after special worship, the door of Maa Sandhya temple is opened for the devotees. As soon as they enter this temple, the descendants of the Teerth Purohit Jajwade family sit on their thrones in the courtyard of Maa Sandhya to perform Sankalp Puja to their host. It conducts Sankalp Puja, Upanayana, marriage, mundan, special worship etc. rituals to its passengers.

