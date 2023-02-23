Sandu announced closer cooperation between Moldova and Romania – News

February 23, 2023, 20:26 – BLiTZ – News

The Moldovan leader Maia Sandu shared information that the state managed to increase cooperation with the Romanian side. She shared this information during her working trip to Bucharest.

She visited the capital of the state in connection with the fact that the head of state, Klaus Iohannis, asked her to do so. Its representatives write that politicians will talk about what is happening in the world and will try to come up with solutions that will allow developing steps that will facilitate Moldova’s entry into the European Union space.

Sandu pointed to the fact that the interaction between the two states is deepening as part of the governments’ conversations. In the near future, the country’s prime minister will also visit the Romanian capital.

