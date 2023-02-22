Sandu asked Biden to provide financial assistance to Moldova

Moldovan President Maia Sandu asked his American counterpart Joe Biden to provide financial support to the country in the context of the energy crisis. Reported on February 22 press service of the head of the republic.

In 2022, gas tariffs in Moldova increased sevenfold and electricity prices quadrupled.

Sandu met with Biden in Poland, where he arrived on February 21 on an official visit. According to the press service of the Moldovan president, she asked the American leader to assist in increasing US assistance to strengthen the economic stability of the state.

“We are grateful to the people of the United States, and the assistance of the US government last year <...> allowed us to offer compensation to low-income citizens in order to cope <...> with high prices for energy resources,” she said.

Sandu added that Chisinau continues to count on the support of the US government in diversifying energy sources and strengthening energy security.

Also at the end of last year, it was reported that the EU in 2023 will provide Moldova with €250 million to support European policy. In addition, the European Investment Bank will allocate additional €150-170 million for the energy, transport and medical infrastructure of the republic.

In addition, in December 2022, at that time, Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Andrei Spinu said that the country had achieved independence from Russian gas after a long search for alternatives.