Sanitary napkin production unit ‘Mahima’ inaugurated in CIP, 15000 sanitary pads will be produced daily

Ranchi: The sanitary napkin production unit ‘Mahima’ is a joint initiative of UNICEF and CIP. It has been established with the aim of providing accessible and affordable sanitary napkins to girls and women in the community. Under the joint aegis of UNICEF Jharkhand and Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP), the sanitary napkin production unit ‘Mahima’ was inaugurated on Friday by Dr. Kaninika Mitra, Chief of UNICEF Jharkhand and Dr. Basudev Das, Director of CIP, in the premises of CIP. 15,000 sanitary pads will be produced daily here, which will be used by women and girl patients. The wardens of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Kanke and girl students, besides representatives of World Vision India were present on the occasion.

The aim is to provide affordable sanitary napkins

This sanitary napkin unit set up in CIP is a joint initiative of UNICEF Jharkhand and CIP, which aims to provide affordable and accessible sanitary napkins to women and adolescent girls. UNICEF’s Communication, Advocacy and Partnership Specialist (UNICEF) Astha Alang, UNICEF Water and Sanitation Specialist Kumar Premchand, UNICEF Water and Sanitation Officer Dr. Lakshmi Saxena, Dr. Avinash Sharma (Administrative Officer, CIP) and others participated in the program organized on this occasion. Officers and doctors were present.

Sanitary napkin production unit will get benefit

UNICEF Jharkhand chief Dr. Kaninika Mitra said that I am very happy to see this joint effort of UNICEF and CIP coming to fruition. Menstrual hygiene management needs remain unmet due to misconceptions about menstruation, poverty and lack of access to basic services such as affordable sanitary napkins, leaving women and girls at risk of infection. Facilities related to menstrual health and hygiene management, if made available to all, can help remove misconceptions and barriers related to menstruation, as well as help adolescent girls grow into healthy and empowered women. Is. Keeping this in mind, UNICEF and CIP have come forward to set up a sanitary napkin production unit, so that the female patients here can get sanitary pads and manage their menstruation in a better, hygienic and healthy way, apart from Train yourself in pad manufacturing and packaging skills. This is very special as it will help the patients with mental health problems admitted in CIP to maintain their dignity and hygiene and also contribute to the packaging of sanitary napkins, which will boost their confidence and enable them to engage in productive activities. will also be attached. The objective is to create awareness among the stationary female patients about menstrual hygiene among other patients and involve them in the packaging/operation of the sanitary napkin product unit.

Female and girl patients will get sanitary napkins

Dr. Basudev Das, Director of CIP, said that he is very grateful to UNICEF for this innovative partnership. The sanitary napkin production unit, which was inaugurated today, is a joint initiative of UNICEF and CIP. It has been established with an aim to meet the need of accessible and affordable sanitary napkins for girls and women in the community. This initiative will prove to be very helpful for the women, girls and patients here. Under this initiative, through our support and partnership with UNICEF, we have been able to realize our vision of empowering women and ensuring their health and well-being. He said that 15,000 sanitary pads will be produced here every day, which will be used by women and girl patients. Apart from this, it has also been decided to provide these sanitary napkins to girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) of nearby areas at a nominal cost.

