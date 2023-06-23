Sanitation workers strike in Giridih, demand action against people abusing and threatening

Giridih, Mrinal Sinha : Municipal Corporation sweepers In protest against being abused and threatened with death, all the cleaning workers of the Municipal Corporation went on strike since morning. Under the leadership of State President of Jharkhand Local Bodies Employees Federation, Ashok Kumar Singh, all the sweepers reached the Municipal Corporation office and while raising slogans stopped the work, demanding action against the people abusing and threatening.

Let us inform that on June 22, for the arrival of BJP National President JP Nadda, the cleaning workers of the Municipal Corporation were engaged in the cleaning work. Meanwhile, some youths abused the sanitation workers near Bhandaridih in the city and threatened to kill them by showing knives. After this, the workers went on strike from today demanding action against the accused and demanded the administration to arrest the accused.