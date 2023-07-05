Sanjay Raut told the real reason for break in Shiv Sena and NCP, attacked BJP

Sanjay Raut on BJP: Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of following a policy of ‘divide and rule’, saying it recently joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra last year. A conspiracy has been hatched to create partition. Referring to the political development of NCP leader Ajit Pawar breaking away from the Sharad Pawar-led party, Sanjay Raut said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will still go ahead strongly in Maharashtra.

BJP enjoying political game

Raut, an outspoken critic of the BJP, said Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Sharad Pawar over phone, while Congress leaders met Sharad Pawar to express their support after the split in the NCP. Using the epithet ‘Sultan of Delhi’ for the BJP, Raut said the BJP in Maharashtra is enjoying political games, while the Marathas, the most influential social group in the state, are fighting among themselves.

divide and rule bjp policy

Sanjay Raut said, divide and rule is the policy of BJP. He split the Shiv Sena and one family party was pitted against each other. Ajit Pawar has been pitted against Sharad Pawar. Divide and rule was the policy of the British. Significantly, there was a split in the NCP on Sunday and Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government in Maharashtra, claiming the support of more than 40 MLAs.

Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister and eight other NCP MLAs take oath as ministers

For information, let us tell you that on Sunday, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister and eight other NCP MLAs took oath as ministers. Ajit Pawar has claimed to be the real NCP along with senior party leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil. It is noteworthy that last year there was a split in the Shiv Sena too when Eknath Shinde rebelled against the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray along with more than three dozen MLAs.