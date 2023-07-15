sanjeeda shaikh breaks silence on dating rumors with harshvardhan rane says mai apni life mai har chize private slt | Sanjeeda Shaikh broke silence on the news of dating with Harshvardhan Rane, said

Sanjeeda Shaikh will be seen in Heeramandi

On the work front, Sanjeeda Sheikh will soon be seen in renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming eight-episode web series Heeramandi. Along with Sanjeeda, the web show also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. Interestingly, considering that ‘Heera Mandi’ is the country’s biggest OTT offering in the global world. According to the information received from the source, a huge set of about 1,60,000 square feet has been built for this series. The directors are personally looking into every minute detail of it. From the actor’s look, set details and art design, he is watching everything. He even keeps a sharp eye on lighting with each scene that captures a different visual vignette. ‘Hira Mandi’ depicts the stories of love and betrayal in the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India.