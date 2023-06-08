Sanjeev alias Jeeva’s funeral pyre adorned in the shadow of bayonets, the identity cards of those who attended the last rites were submitted

Lucknow.After the murder of gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva, who was close to Mukhtar in the Lucknow court on Wednesday, he was cremated in Shamli on Thursday. His body reached the ancestral village where the son lit the funeral pyre of Jeeva. He was shot dead while entering a court. The dead body of the infamous Sanjeev Jeeva reached the ancestral village Adampur at quarter to three in the afternoon. Son Tushar lit the fire. Payal Maheshwari did not reach. During this, the police of many police stations were present. The police had allowed only selected people to attend the funeral.

Relatives arrived before the dead body reached

After the murder of gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva, when the relatives came to know that the last rites would be held in village Adampur, they started gathering there. They reached the village even before Sanjeev’s dead body arrived. Along with Police SP OP Singh, forces from several police stations were also deployed in the village. The police had prepared a list beforehand deciding who would attend the funeral. The dead body was cremated at quarter to four. People were angry with the police-administration. Icard – After taking Aadhaar, was allowed to attend the last rites.

Jeeva’s wife could not see her husband’s face for the last time

Payal Maheshwari, wife of gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva, could not attend the funeral. A petition was filed in the Supreme Court to attend the funeral, but the court fixed June 9 as the date of hearing on the petition to attend the husband’s funeral. Payal had pleaded for interim protection from arrest to attend her husband’s funeral. The Supreme Court bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal said that they will hear the matter on Friday, June 9. However, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Garima Prasad told the bench that Payal can attend Sanjeev Jiva’s last rites and the state is not opposing the plea on humanitarian grounds.