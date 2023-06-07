Sanjeev Jeeva was lodged in Lucknow jail, the gang is registered as IS 01 in police records, case is also registered against his wife

Lucknow: Notorious criminal of western UP Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva was lodged in Lucknow jail. Jeeva was also accused in the murder case of businessman Amit Dixit alias Goldie in the year 2017. After investigation in this, the court sentenced life imprisonment to 4 accused including Jeeva. Jeeva was currently lodged in Lucknow jail in this case.

The gang used to operate from jail as well.

According to police records, 23 cases have been registered against Sanjeev Jeeva. Sanjeev has been acquitted in 17 of these cases. There are more than 35 members in his gang. Sanjeev has been accused of operating the gang even from jail. Sanjeev’s gang is registered as IS-01 in the police records. There are about 35 members in his gang. Of these, 10 are active members. Cases are registered against Sanjeev in Muzaffar Nagar, Shamli, Ghazipur, Farrukhabad, Haridwar.

LUCKNOW: Mukhtar Ansari’s shooter Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead in Lucknow court premises

Case is also registered against wife Payal

Action has been taken against Sanjeev Jeeva four times under the Goonda Act. District Badar’s action has also taken place four times. Under the Gangster Act, property worth about 4 crores has also been attached. Cases of murder, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, extortion, forgery are registered against Sanjeev. A case has also been registered against Sanjeev’s wife Payal in New Mandi police station by the Muzaffar Nagar police.

CM Yogi constituted SIT

CM Yogi Adityanath has constituted a three-member SIT to investigate the Lucknow court shootout case. In this, ADG Technical Mohit Aggarwal, IG Range Ayodhya Praveen Kumar JCP Crime Nilabja Chowdhary have been included. SIT has been asked to submit the report after investigation in a week.