Saponkov told how the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will meet the Armed Forces of Ukraine if they force the Dnieper – News

February 18, 2023, 11:13 – BLiTZ – News

After the Russian Armed Forces withdrew to the left bank of the Dnieper, units of the Ukrainian army were transferred either to the Donbass or to Zaporozhye. War correspondent Roman Saponkov spoke about the scenario of events when the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to land again on the banks of the Dnieper, reports Ukraina.ru.

According to him, even if enemy troops try to do this, our military will quickly “calm” the enemy with artillery shelling. He also noted that all the talk that precision-guided munitions supplied by the West allegedly negate our superiority in artillery is completely unreliable. Saponkov noted that if the Ukrainian army sets foot on the river bank and seizes a foothold there, they will be instantly nailed to the spot.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to seize some kind of bridgehead for some time. But they will not advance further, ”the military commander emphasized.

According to him, in general, an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break through the Crimea through the Dnieper or Zaporozhye looks impossible. The expert noted that, nevertheless, the Russian Armed Forces are actively preparing for any surprises from the enemy. “We are accumulating forces, preparing and arming the mobilized. The crisis that we had by the end of September – the beginning of October in terms of manpower has been overcome, ”he emphasized.

In conclusion, Saponkov added that if our defense and fortification of territories continues at the current pace, then very soon we will establish an unshakable advantage over the enemy.

