Sara and Vicky’s film is being liked by the audience, got a bang

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ released on Friday. Vicky and Sara have been promoting the film fiercely for the past few days. The fans of both were eagerly waiting for the release of the film. The film has got good response from the audience on the first day itself.

The film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” opened to mixed reviews from the critics, but audiences flocked to watch the film on the first day. The total budget of the film is Rs 40 crores. In this way, the first day box office collection of this film has come to the fore. The film has earned well on the first day. According to media reports, the film has collected around Rs 5 crore on the first day.

Looking at the audience’s response to the film, the weekend’s earnings can increase significantly. Many trade analysts are also of the opinion that the night show of this film may increase. These are preliminary figures and estimates, but Sara and Vicky’s film is being well received by the audience.