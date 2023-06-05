Saran police got big success, arrested accused of killing former chief’s husband

Chhapra. Saran police got a big success on Monday. On Monday, the police arrested a named accused in the case of shooting and killing the former head of Mubarak Panchayat of Manjhi police station area of ​​the district. Saran SP Gaurav Mangala told that on June 3, husband Harendra Rai, former head of Mubarakpur panchayat, was murdered in village Rewal Tola Manpura under Manjhi police station area.

have a prior criminal history

In this regard, a SIT was constituted to investigate the case by registering case number 168/23 at Manjhi police station. Taking quick action, the constituted SIT has arrested the named accused of the incident, Abhiraj Singh, father of Munna Singh, resident of Mubarakpur police station Manjhi district Saran. The arrested accused has a criminal history in the past as well. A case has been registered against the arrested accused in Rivilganj and Manjhi police station in the past also. Efforts are being made by the SIT constituted in the case to arrest other named and unknown accused involved in the incident.

The murder was shot at a distance of 200 meters from the house

In Mubarakpur panchayat under Manjhi police station area, criminals shot dead the former chief’s husband at a distance of 200 meters from the house on late Saturday night. Bike-riding criminals shot Harendra Yadav, husband of former chief Nirmala Devi, in the stomach. After this, with the help of people around, he was admitted to Ekma Health Center. Seeing his serious condition, Chhapra was referred. However, he died while being taken to the hospital.