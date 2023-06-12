Saran’s 35 private schools had to bear the brunt of arbitrariness, locks hanging

Chhapra: The process of locking has started in 35 private schools of Saran district. A report in this regard has been sent to the state headquarters. In the first phase, orders were issued to lock 7 schools, whereas, in the second phase, action has been started on 28 schools.

disobedience of government order

This action is regarding not giving online information related to school profile, student profile and teachers profile related to U DICE despite repeated orders of the state government. To stop the arbitrariness of private schools and to give maximum benefits of government schemes to school children and to get allocations for them from the central and state government, the system is being improved. An order has been issued to enroll the children enrolled in the schools against which action has been taken in nearby government schools.

Children will be enrolled in nearby schools

All these schools are accused that they had taken U Dice code in the past. This time U DICE form and other information including student, teachers, school profile have not been made available by them. All the concerned Block Education Officers were asked to do on-site inspection of such schools to ensure that if it is not operational then report it and if it is operational then their children should be enrolled in nearby schools.

Now there will be a fresh survey of those without registration

In the year 2013, all the private schools of Saran were surveyed, at that time the names of more than 1600 private schools were revealed, the registration of these schools was started. But it is a matter of regret that so far only 300 schools have been able to register themselves. Remaining 1201 schools are running without registration. The department will now conduct a fresh survey of such schools to find out the number of children enrolled in them and their resources. It is possible that action will be started on all the schools without registration and initiative will be started to close them too. Although the officials are still refraining from speaking anything. DPO Dhananjay Paswan of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan told that the work is being done according to the guidelines of the department, action will be taken for those who are negligent. So follow the orders to avoid action.

