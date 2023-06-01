Saras News Today: Akhilesh Yadav sent MLA Ravidas Mehrotra’s stork to the zoo

Saras News Today: After the friendship of Arif and Saras, now the special relationship between SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra and Saras is in discussion. Ravidas Mehrotra, MLA from Lucknow Central region, found a stork in an injured condition in Malihabad. Whom he brought to his home and got him treated. Now the injured stork has completely recovered. After this, Ravidas Mehrotra went to meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday regarding Saras. From where on his request, Mehrotra handed over the stork to the Lucknow Zoological Garden Administration. Ravidas Mehrotra, calling this stork ‘male’, has demanded to keep it with Arif’s ‘female’ stork. Although Arif’s Lucknow Zoological Park is in Lucknow Zoological Park.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFsF9CSXu6Q) Akhilesh Yadav MLA Ravidas Mehrotra stork up news today lucknow news t)Saras News