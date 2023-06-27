Sarfaraz Khan: Why will Sarfaraz not come soon in the Indian Test team? BCCI official made shocking disclosure

Sarfaraz Khan Team India: India’s ODI and Test team for West Indies tour has been announced. Young players like Rituraj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been included in the Indian Test team for this tour. The BCCI selectors have once again selected consistent performers in domestic cricket. sarfaraz khan has been ignored. Many veterans including Sunil Gavaskar and Akash Chopra have criticized Sarfaraz for not being selected in the team. At the same time, a BCCI official has made a shocking disclosure on Sarfaraz Khan not being selected. He has told why the selectors of Team India are repeatedly ignoring Sarfaraz?

Sarfaraz has a great record in Ranji

The Mumbai batsman has scored 2566 runs in the last three Ranji seasons. He scored 928 runs in 2019/20 season, 982 runs in 2022-23 and 656 runs in 2022-23 season. The 25-year-old has a career average of 79.65 after 37 first-class matches. In such a situation, it is surprising to choose Rituraj, who has an average of 42 in the first class, in place of Sarfaraz, who has played two Under-19 World Cups for India.

Why is Sarfaraz not getting selected in Team India?

When asked about Sarfraz not being selected, a BCCI official said, “The angry reactions are understandable but I can tell you with some degree of certainty that cricket is not the only reason why Sarfaraz has been repeatedly ignored.” . There are many reasons due to which his name was not considered. Are the selectors being fools for not considering a player who scored 900+ runs in consecutive seasons? One reason for this is his fitness which is not exactly of international standard. He will have to work hard, probably lose weight and come back lean and fit as batting fitness alone is not the only selection criteria.

A source close to Sarfaraz said that he recently scored 16.5 in the yoyo test during his stint at the NCA. For selection in the Indian team, it is necessary to score at least 16.5 marks in the yoyo test. This level is even higher in teams like England and New Zealand.

Fitness is not the only reason

According to the BCCI official, fitness is not the only reason for Sarfaraz’s non-selection. “His conduct on and off the field has not been top notch at all. Some things have been said, some gestures have been made and some incidents have been noticed. A little more disciplined attitude would be good for them. It is expected that Sarfaraz will work on those aspects together with his father and coach Naushad Khan. Reportedly, Sarfaraz’s celebration after scoring a century against Delhi during a Ranji match earlier this year did not go down well.

Is Sarfaraz’s performance in IPL the reason?

When asked whether IPL performance and perceived weakness against the short ball was also the reason for Sarfaraz’s non-selection? The source replied, ‘It is a perception created by the media. Do you think there could be a cricketing reason for this? “When Mayank Agarwal joined the Indian Test team, he scored 1000 first-class runs in a month. Did MSK Prasad’s committee look at his IPL record? Same is the case for Hanuma Vihari, who made it to the Indian team through the domestic and A team.” Came in. If his IPL and white-ball records were not looked at then, why would the SS Das committee do so now? Cricket is not the reason for Sarfaraz not being selected.

At present, it is difficult for Sarfaraz to make a place in the team.

“Just think about it. Why wasn’t Sarfraz even in the reserve for the World Test Championship? Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jasiwal were the two reserves after Rituraj pulled out due to his marriage,” the source said about Sarfaraz’s place in the Indian team. As per the pecking order, Ajinkya Rahane is at No.5 and Gaikwad is the reserve middle-order batsman who can also be used as a floater.So once Rahane fails, Gaikwad is most likely to get a chance. Apart from this, it is difficult to exclude Suryakumar Yadav, who is playing Duleep Trophy for West Zone.If Shreyas Iyer becomes fit, then the path to the international team can be very difficult for Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz Khan had behaved disrespectfully? big revelation on viral aggressive celebration upadte