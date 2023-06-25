Sarfaraz Khan will have to work a lot on fitness and discipline to get a place in the Indian team

Indian Test team selected for West Indies tour sarfaraz khan not getting a seat Sunil Gavaskar As the former veteran criticized but a source in the BCCI (Indian Cricket Board) claimed that the Mumbai batsman’s poor fitness and lack of discipline were the major reasons behind this decision. Right-handed batsman Sarfaraz has scored 2566 runs in the last three seasons of Ranji Trophy. He has scored runs in 37 first-class matches at an average of 79.65 in his career.

Have represented the country twice in Under-19

Questions are being raised on not giving a place in the team to the player who represented the country twice in the Under-19 World Cup. A BCCI official involved in the selection of the team said on the condition of anonymity, ‘Such angry reactions are understandable but I can tell you that the reason behind Sarfaraz Khan being ignored repeatedly is not just cricket. Is. There are many reasons due to which he is not getting selected.

IND vs WI: Sarfaraz Khan’s pain over not getting a place in Team India, replied to the selectors on Instagram

Will have to do a lot of work on fitness

“Are the selectors mindless to ignore a player who has scored more than 900 runs in two consecutive seasons?” he questioned. One of the major reasons behind not being selected in the team is his fitness, which is not of international standard. He said, ‘Sarfaraz will have to work very hard in this matter and will have to reduce his weight and return with more fitness. Only batting fitness is not the only criterion for selection. According to the BCCI official, along with fitness, Sarfaraz’s attitude inside and outside the field has also not met the criteria of discipline.

Sarfaraz’s conduct is not top class

“His conduct on and off the field has not been top notch. Some of his words and some expressions have not been good from the point of view of discipline. It is expected that Sarfaraz will work on these aspects with his father and coach Naushad Khan. It is believed that Sarfaraz’s aggressive celebration after scoring a century against Delhi in a Ranji match against Delhi earlier this year had annoyed the selectors. At that time the then head of the selection committee Chetan Sharma was present in the stadium.

Gaikwad and Suryakumar also in the race

Earlier, his conduct during the 2022 Ranji Trophy final had angered Madhya Pradesh coach and former Mumbai legend Chandrakant Pandit. The official also said that IPL performance never affects the selection, this is the perception of the media. He said that now it will be more difficult for Sarfaraz to make a place in the team. Along with Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav is also a contender for a place in the team and when Shreyas Iyer recovers from injury, his claim to return to the team will also be strengthened.