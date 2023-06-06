Sarkari Naukri: 106 new posts will be created in Patna High Court, cabinet approval

Soon 106 new posts will be created in Patna High Court. Its approval has been given in the cabinet meeting chaired by Nitish Kumar on Friday. According to this, one post each of Joint Registrar (Translator) and Deputy Registrar (Translator) will be created in the translator cadre in Patna High Court. Approval was given to upgrade 77 posts of Jamadar to Pay Level-2 in Patna High Court. Approval was also given for the creation of 27 posts of staff car drivers. Along with this, the cabinet approved the creation of six posts in the Directorate of Audit, which includes two posts of Joint Director and four posts of Deputy Director.

Approval was not given to increase the number of saw mills

Along with this, the state cabinet has approved the proposal of the state level committee to increase the number of saw mills from 1919 to 3200 and to increase the number of veneer mills from 177 to 450 for the establishment of wood-based industry in the state.

Approval of creation of 06 posts in audit office

Along with this, approval has been given to extend the contract period of the total working force of 3566 retired soldiers of the Indian Army reinstated in the Special Auxiliary Police formed under the Bihar Police till the financial year 2023-2024. Along with this, approval has also been given to create 06 posts in the audit office. In this, approval has been given for creation of 02 (two) posts of Joint Director (Pay Level-13) and 04 (four) posts of Deputy Director (Pay Level-12) of Bihar Financial Administration Service i.e. a total of 06 posts.

