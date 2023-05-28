Sarkari Naukri: Big opportunity for the youth waiting for recruitment in Railways, recruitment on more than 500 posts

Government Jobs: There are many youths in Bihar who are waiting for jobs in Railways. There is great news for the youth who are looking for government jobs. Actually, the recruitment process is going on for many posts under South East Central Railway (SCER) Bilaspur. Candidates of Bihar can also apply for this. Interested as well as eligible candidates can apply for these posts of apprenticeship. For this the candidates SCER official website of You have to go to apply.

Application process continues

Candidates can apply till June 3, 2023. It is known that the process of application is going on from May 3, 2023 itself. Under Railway Recruitment 2023, a total of 548 posts are being recruited. This includes posts like Carpenter, Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Painter, Plumber, Sheet Metal Work, Turner, Steno (English & Hindi), Digital Photographer, Welder.

Recruitment on so many posts

Carpenter – 25,

Copa-100,

Draftsman (Civil) – 6

Electrician – 105,

Electronic (Mechanical) – 6 ,

Fitter – 135,

Engineer- 5

Painter – 25,

Plumber – 25

Sheet metal work – 4 ,

Steno (English) – 25

Steno (Hindi) – 20,

Turner- 8,

Welder – 40

Wireman – 15,

Digital Photographer – 4 ,

Total- 548

Age limit should be between 15 to 24 years

To get a job you have to apply. For this, the youth should have passed class 10th high school or matriculation with ITI / NCVT certificate in the relevant stream. At the same time, the age limit of the candidates should be between 15 to 24 years as on July 1, 2023. Or relaxation in the maximum age limit will also be given as per rules. Please tell that till June 3, 2023 is the last date of application. Also, the time to apply online is till 23:59. Candidates will have to apply before this.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

