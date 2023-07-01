Sarkari Naukri: Bumper recruitment on 3444 posts in Animal Husbandry Department, know full details here

Sarkari Naukri: There is great news for the youth preparing for government jobs. Animal Husbandry Corporation of India Limited (Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited) Bumper recruitment has come out. The biggest thing is that tenth pass people can also apply in this restoration. But, before applying, it is necessary for the candidate to visit the official website of the institute and get complete information. Applications have been invited by the Corporation for the recruitment of 3444 posts. However, the last date for application is July 5. In such a situation, the candidates should apply immediately. candidates apply directly from here can do.

Know what is age and other qualification

Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited has announced recruitment for the post of Survey Incharge and Surveyor. The corporation has to make 574 recruitments for the post of survey incharge and 2870 for the post of surveyor. Candidates who want to apply for the post of Survey Incharge, their age should be between 21 to 40 years. Along with this, they must have at least 12th pass certificate. At the same time, the age of the candidate applying for the post of Surveyor should be between 18 to 40 years. The educational qualification of the candidate for the post of Surveyor is at least 10th pass.

Selection will be done on the basis of online test and interview

To apply for this government job, the candidate has to visit the official website. Along with this, fill the required details first. To apply for the post of Survey Incharge, candidates will have to pay Rs 944 as application fee. Whereas, candidates applying for the post of Surveyor will have to pay Rs 826 as fee. Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test and interview. Most importantly, the application process has started and the last date is 5th July 2023.