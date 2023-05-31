Sarkari Naukri: Bumper restoration in Bihar, 3601 posts will be appointed in Health Department by August

The pace of appointments made by the Health Department of Bihar has been accelerated. The department is working on the target of appointing various levels of paramedical staff in state hospitals by August. The process of appointment to a total of 3601 different types of posts by the Health Department is in the final stage. Their recommendation is going to be received by the department soon.

Appointment on 3601 posts in Health Department

Official sources of the Health Department say that among the posts to be appointed, pharmacists will be appointed on 1539 posts. Apart from this, restoration is also being done on 1096 posts of operating room assistants (OT assistants) who assist in the operation of patients. Apart from this, X-ray technicians are being appointed on 803 posts for X-ray examination in hospitals. For the examination of heart patients, ECG technicians are also being reinstated on 163 posts by the department.

The condition of Bihar’s hospitals is being improved

It may be known that there is a huge shortage of mercury medical staff from the district hospitals to the medical college hospitals of the state. Due to this the treatment of the patients is not affected, for this the department will appoint these para medical staff till August. The Health Department has taken several steps to improve the condition of hospitals under Mission-60 and Mission Parivartan, including removing the shortage of staff. The appointment of these employees will help in providing better health facilities to the people.

967 clerks will be appointed in Bihar hospitals, proposal to issue advertisement sent to BSSC

These posts will be reinstated

Pharmacist – 1539 Posts

OT Assistant – 1096 Posts

X-ray Technician – 803 Posts

ECG Technician – 163

