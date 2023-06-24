Sarkari Naukri: Bumper restoration in Bihar’s health department, 4568 posts of various levels will be appointed soon

The Health Department of Bihar has started the process of appointment to 4568 vacant posts of various levels in the hospitals of the state. Some of these appointments are to be made through the Bihar Technical Selection Commission and some through the Bihar Staff Selection Commission. The department is trying to get the recommendation of their appointment from the Commission soon. The target is to complete the restoration process by August.

Health department is trying to meet the shortage of employees

Efforts are being made by the Health Department to remove the shortage of mercury medical staff from district hospitals to medical college hospitals of the state. Several steps have been taken by the Health Department to improve the condition of hospitals under Mission-60 and Mission Parivartan. So that better facilities can be made available to the people in the district itself.

Recruitment will be done on these posts

Official sources of the Health Department say that among the posts to be appointed, there will be 1539 posts of pharmacists. Apart from this, restoration is being done on 1096 posts of Operating Room Assistant (OT Assistant) who cooperate in the operation of patients. X-ray technicians are being appointed on 803 posts for X-ray examination in hospitals. ECG technicians are also being recruited on 163 posts for the examination of heart patients. Similarly, the Health Department has sent a proposal to Bihar Staff Selection Commission through the General Administration Department for the appointment of 967 clerks in government hospitals.

Clerk – 967

ECG Technician – 163

X-Ray Technician – 803

OT Assistant – 1096

Pharmacist – 1539