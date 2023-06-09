Sarkari Naukri: Changes in dates for Agniveer rally recruitment of 13 districts of UP, see complete details here

Lucknow. There is good news for the candidates who want to join the Indian Army. The dates of Agniveer’s recruitment rally in the army have been changed. Rally recruitment of 13 districts under Army Recruitment Office (ARO) Lucknow will now be held in Kanpur from 12 to 15 September. Earlier this rally was proposed in Kanpur from January 30 to February 12. At the same time, the recruitment rally of Women Military Police of UP and Uttarakhand was first proposed from November 5 to 8 at the AMC Stadium in Lucknow. This rally will now be held from October 1 to 5. Merit list of finally successful candidates will be prepared by adding CEE and rally marks.

Online Joint Entrance Examination was held from 17th April

Online Joint Entrance Examination (CEE) was held from April 17 for the recruitment of Agniveers under the new system. About three lakh youths from UP and Uttarakhand had registered online for the exam on the army’s website. In the online examination, 10 times as many candidates were successful in the CEE as compared to the posts of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Tradesman, Agniveer Clerk, Store Keeper, Technical, Agniveer Technical and Nursing Assistant in Women Military Police. Army had made a program of recruitment rally in two phases for these successful candidates.

Monsoon will enter UP through Prayagraj, know from when the storm and rain will start in the state

View information here

The information about the recruitment rally to be organized for the physical efficiency of the successful applicants in the online written test is also available on the army website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Apart from this, candidates can also contact Zonal Recruitment Headquarters in Lucknow.