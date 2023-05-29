Sarkari Naukri: Direct recruitment of players on various posts in Bihar, apply here

Sarkari Naukri In Bihar: There is going to be direct reinstatement of players in different positions in Bihar. It was already announced by the Chief Minister of the state, Nitish Kumar. At the same time, an announcement has been made by the Bihar State Sports Authority for reinstatement on different posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of BSSA after downloading the online form.

Preference will be given to these players

For recruitment in this, preference will be given to gold, silver and bronze medal winners in Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games or players who participated in these games. Along with this, winners of National, Junior National Games, Senior National, Junior National Championship and Senior National Championship can also apply. There will be direct reinstatement of medal winners in these games. Applications can be made till June 22, 2023.

Will be able to apply if you are above 18 years of age

Let us tell you that in order to be a part of this restoration process, it is very important for the players to be a native of Bihar. In this, players above 18 years of age can apply. For reinstatement to Grade B posts, one must possess a degree of graduation or its equivalent. It is very important to have an intermediate pass for appointment to the posts of LDC. On the other hand, for appointment to the posts of office attendant, it is necessary to have matriculation. Players on the official website of BSSA can apply. Please tell that the application ID will be generated after the final submission. Whereas, only the finalized application will be considered. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this. Bihar government will give them salary on the basis of grade pay of 5400, 4600, 4200, 1900 and 1800.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

