Sarkari Naukri: Notification released for 12828 Gramin Dak Sevak posts for 10th pass, know how much salary you will get

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Indian Postal Department (India Post) has issued a notification for 12,828 Gramin Dak Sevak posts for 10th and 12th pass candidates. Under this, the selection of the candidates will be done without written examination i.e. on the basis of merit list. Along with this, the selected candidates will be paid monthly salary on the basis of seventh pay scale. The online registration process for Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment will start from 22 May and end on 11 June 2023.

Recruitment will be done on these posts

Indian Postal Department has invited notification on its official website for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak posts for unemployed young women across the country. These include the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak, Branch Post Master and Assistant Branch Postmaster. According to the information received from the Department of Posts, this recruitment is to be done across the country. for more information www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Go to

Application fee

A fee of Rs 100 has been kept for the application for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. However, this application is free for women candidates, SC, ST applicants, Divyang applicants and transwomen.

Age Range

For Postal Department Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment, candidates must have passed 10th class examination from a recognized board. Also, on June 11, 2023, the age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years. Relaxation in the maximum age limit will be given to the candidates of reserved categories.

salary

Branch Postmaster – Rs.12000-29380

Assistant Branch Post Master – Rs.10000-24470

