Sarkari Naukri: Recruitment for 1558 posts of MTS and Havaldar in SSC, know the information from application to exam date

SSC Exam Update: SSC has released the notification of Multi Tasking Staff (SSC MTS) and Havaldar (CBINCBN) Recruitment Exam- 2023 on Friday. The application process has started from Friday. Website ssc. nic.in But you can apply till 21 July. Through this exam, 1558 posts will be recruited. For this, high school should be passed and the age limit should be 18 to 25 and 18 to 27 years. Compared to the previous recruitment, this time the number of posts is very less.

Know about recruitment

According to the calendar of SSC, this recruitment was to come on 14th June, but due to some technical reasons, it could not be released at that time. There are 1198 posts of MTS and 360 posts of Havildar in this recruitment. Those selected for the post of Havildar will be posted in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIN) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN).

Online application and exam information

Online applications can be submitted on the SSC website by July 21 and fees by July 22. The fee has to be deposited online at Rs.100. After that, the website will open for amendment in the application from 26 to 28 July. Its examination will be conducted from September 1 to 29.

90 minutes exam, know important information including questions ..

There will be a 90 minutes exam for this recruitment. The question paper will be in four parts. There will be 20 questions from Mathematics, 20 from Reasoning, 25 from General Knowledge and 25 from English. There will be total question paper of 270 marks. There will be only exam for MTS, but for Havildar candidates there will be physical and medical also after exam. Its male candidates should be 152.5 cm in length and women should be 152 cm in length. Men will have to pass 1600 meters in 15 minutes and women will have to pass one kilometer race in 20 minutes.

