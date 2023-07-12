Sarkari Naukri-Result 2023 Live: Thousands of jobs in banking and railways, apply for government jobs

ssc issued admit card

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card of Tier 1 Combined Graduate Level Examination for all regions including SSC NR, SSC KKR, SSC SR, SSC ER, SSC NER, SSC WR, SSC NWR, SSC MPR, SSC CR. SSC WR. Candidates can download SSC CGL admit card by visiting the regional websites.

Application process for UP PCS Mains exam begins

The application process for UP PCS Mains exam has started. Candidates who are successful in prelims can apply by visiting the official website.

JSSC JITOCE 2023 Recruitment

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has started the online application process for Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination (JITOCE) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website jssc.nic.in. The last deadline to apply is till 11.59 pm on August 9.

ICMAI issued CMA hall ticket

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the admit card 2023 for Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June session. Candidates can download it by visiting the portal.

cs executive entrance test will be held on july 30

The date of CS Executive Entrance Test has now changed. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2023) and announced a new date. Accordingly, this exam will now be held on July 30, 2023.

This is how you will get job in railway without exam

Are you also looking for a job in Railways, that too without giving any exam? So listen, many people do not know that in this era of competition, entry can be found in railways even without examination.