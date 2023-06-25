Sarkari Naukri: Sports quota will give sportspersons government jobs in Bihar, apply till this day for appointment

In Bihar, there is going to be a bumper restoration of excellent players on various posts from the sports quota. For this, interested candidates can apply online till June 30. After this the application portal will be closed. Only those players can apply for these government jobs who have won medals in any sports.

apply from this link

Applications can be made by downloading the online form from the official website of the Bihar State Sports Authority till June 30 for the appointment of outstanding sportspersons of Bihar state from the sports quota. Also the official website of the authority /GADREC/Default.aspx Application can also be made through Let us tell you that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had talked about giving government jobs to sportspersons from the sports quota. After which the Deputy CM launched the sports recruitment portal on 19 May. Through which players can apply for the job.

The portal will remain open till June 30

For the application, the website of Bihar State Sports Authority under General Administration and Art, Culture and Youth Department will be open till June 30. Through this site, outstanding players can submit their applications to the state government. The General Administration Department has issued a special instruction in this regard saying that apart from this, applications made available through any other means will not be considered.

These players can apply

Such sportspersons of Bihar who have won medals in other states as well, will get a job opportunity. For this, his age should be more than 18 years and it is mandatory for him to be a citizen of India. According to the information, only one application of the player will be valid for one post. Application can be made through user ID and password.

