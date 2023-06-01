Sasaram violence: BJP leader Jawahar Prasad gets disappointed from the court, bail plea rejected for the second time

Sasaram. The bail plea of ​​former BJP MLA Jawahar Prasad in the Sasaram violence case has been rejected once again. Jawahar Prasad is still in jail in the case of violence on Ram Navami in Sasaram. The bail plea of ​​BJP MLA Jawahar Prasad has been rejected by the court for the second time on Thursday. After the court rejected the bail plea twice, now the difficulties of the former MLA have increased. After the court’s decision, now he will have to stay in jail for a few more days.

Politics intensified in Bihar after the arrest

Jawahar Prasad, a former BJP MLA from Sasaram, was arrested on April 30, almost a month after the Ram Navami procession violence. After the arrest of Jawahar Prasad, the politics in Bihar intensified. During this, the former MLA had applied for bail in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, but on May 08, the Sasaram court rejected his bail plea. After this, again a petition was filed for bail. Today the court has rejected it. The court has rejected the bail plea for the second time. Jawahar Prasad’s difficulties are visible from this.

have been denying the allegation

Jawahar Prasad, a five-time MLA, was arrested on April 30 in connection with a violent clash during Ram Navami in Sasaram. BJP had staged a sit-in against the arrest of BJP MLA Jawahar Prasad, while on the other hand, JDU attacked the BJP fiercely by conducting an open program. After the arrest, Jawahar Prasad had said that he is not a rioter, he is being wrongly accused. Jawahar Prasad said that he is a devotee of Mai Tara Chandi.