Satta Matka: Online gambling and gaming will be closed? Bihar Police proposes to ban more than 100 apps

Bihar Police has proposed to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to ban over 100 gambling, gaming and lending apps for alleged money laundering and threat to the country’s financial security.

Request to ban more than 100 apps

ADG of Economic Offenses Unit (EoU) Nayyar Hasnain Khan said that recently contacted MeitY and requested to ban more than 100 such apps. These apps are violating Section-69 of the Information Technology (IT) Act. There have been several complaints of extortion and harassment from people who have borrowed very small amounts through such lending apps. He told that recently several FIRs were registered against these apps and people associated with them in Arwal, Phulwari Sharif (Patna), Aurangabad and Jamui.

EoU’s eye on online loan app

ADG (EoU) said that we are keeping a close watch on the activities of the online lending platform. People should also be cautious about the activities of such apps. EOU has appealed to the general public not to take any loan from unregistered or illegal loan apps available on the Internet and Play Store. This app accesses or even hacks all the information from the customers’ phones on the pretext of giving advance loans. This can be used by the accused company to commit other financial crimes. Most of the time such apps not only harass the customer by charging high interest rate but also harass them by sending obscene content to their contact list if they fail to repay the same.

Betting and gambling illegal in most parts of the country

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has already issued an advisory that betting and gambling is illegal in most parts of the country. Therefore, these betting platforms as well as pseudo advertisements broadcast in their name are also illegal under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act.

