Satyapal Malik may be arrested before elections? Know what the former governor said

I can be arrested before the elections. Former Governor Satya Pal Malik has said this. He said that he could be arrested before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Daughters do not need to be afraid and the country has accepted their fight as its own. The movement of daughters at Jantar Mantar is getting support in the whole country.

In Jind, former Governor Satyapal Malik was addressing a function organized in honor of the sportspersons at Khatkad toll. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat attended the ceremony and it was presided over by Khatkar Khap head Harikesh Kabrachha.

they can arrest me too

On this occasion, former Governor Satyapal Malik said that before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he can also be arrested. If I get arrested, you know better than me what to do. When the farmer’s movement was going on, I had taken my resignation in my pocket to meet the Prime Minister. When I asked the Prime Minister to talk to the farmers, he was arrogant. All the three black laws related to agriculture were withdrawn, this did not happen because of our saying but out of fear.

Criticism of Agniveer Yojana

Criticizing the central government’s Agniveer scheme, Satyapal Malik said that if you come home after retiring after four years of service, you will not get a job anywhere, even if you get it, you will get maximum security. He said that all efforts are being made to destroy the power of farmers, destroy agriculture, do not give minimum support price, do not even give army jobs to children. I want to say that at present there is a very cruel government in the country, whose There is no meaning in the suffering of the people.

Pulwama Attack: 2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on dead bodies of soldiers, says Satyapal Malik

If you can bow your head, you can also cut off your head.

On this occasion, Vinesh Phogat said that if we win, it will be a bigger victory than the Olympic medal. We are fighting for the self-respect of the players. Even today the players are scared that we cannot harm Brij Bhushan, but the whole country is standing with us today. On the other hand, wrestler Bajrang Punia said that Brij Bhushan says that no one can do anything to me. They don’t know how much strength our people have. If we can bow our heads, we can also cut off our heads. We have to win this battle. On May 28, a conference is being organized in Delhi under the leadership of women and a large number of people attended it.