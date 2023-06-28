Satyaprem Ki Katha Advance Booking: Karthik-Kiara’s pair will rock, record broken in advance booking

Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani starrer film Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to release in theaters on June 29. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwan under the banner of Nadiadwala & Grandsons and stars Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Rajpal Yadav and Gajraj Rao in lead roles apart from Karthik and Kiara. The fans of the film are eagerly waiting. Advance booking of this romantic drama has started and looks like it may break many records.

Satyaprem Ki Katha has sold around 25,000 tickets till 12 noon across PVR, INOX and Cinepolis. Many spectators have bought tickets for the opening day. Everyone is very excited to see the pairing of Kiara Advani and Karthik Aryan. The film can earn well during Bakrid holidays. Satyaprem Ki Katha can earn Rs 7-8 crore on the opening day. After the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani are ready to make a comeback once again in the story of Satyaprem.

Karthik Aryan is working on many exciting film projects. He is currently prepping for an action drama to be directed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Kabir Khan, following which he will work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Ram Charan in Game Changer directed by S Shankar. According to sources, the film will be released in the middle of 2024. Kiara may also be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, although Kiara or T-Series have not confirmed it.

