SatyaPrem Ki Katha BO Prediction: How much will the film earn on the first day, will Karthik-Kiara’s pairing be a hit again?

Satya Prem Ki Katha Box Office Prediction: Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani starrer film Satyaprem Ki Katha is releasing in theaters on June 29. After the tremendous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Karthik and Kiara have come together once again. In such a situation, now it has to be seen whether the magical pair of both can work magic again at the box office or not. The audience has high expectations from the film. If reports are to be believed, the movie can do good business on the opening day.

The story of Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s film Satyaprem

The story of the film Satyaprem is an emotional love story. Apart from Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania and Nirmiti Sawant are also in lead roles. It was expected that Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ could give a tough competition to ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. Although the collection of ‘Adipurush’ is decreasing which will prove to be beneficial for this film.

How much will the film earn on the first day

According to Pinkvilla, the film Satyaprem Ki Katha is targeting to release on more than 2000 screens in India. Movie can earn 6.5-7.5 crores on opening day. Whereas, Karthik was last seen in the film Shahzada with Kriti Sanon. According to media reports, the actor has taken a whopping fee of 25 crores for the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Please tell that the name of his character in this is Satyaprem Agarwal.

The month of July will be special, including the love story of Rocky and Rani, these movies will rock the theatres, see list

Karthik took so many crores for the story of Satyaprem

Karthik Aryan was last seen in the film Shahzada with Kriti Sanon. Although the film was badly beaten at the box office. In such a situation, Karthik and the makers have high hopes from the movie. According to media reports, the actor has taken a whopping fee of 25 crores for the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Please tell that the name of his character in this is Satyaprem Agarwal.

kiara-karthik film

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera. This film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. In this, Kiara will share screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is set to stream on Disney + Hotstar from 16 December 2022. He also has an RC-15. At the same time, Karthik will also act in a film being directed by Kabir Khan and will work with Hansal Mehta in the upcoming film.