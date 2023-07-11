Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection: Karthik Aryan’s film reached 100 crore club, 72 flops

Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Sameer Vidwan’s film has managed to establish itself as a blockbuster with its latest collection. On the other hand, 72 Hooren is in bad condition at the box office. No audience is showing interest in watching the film. If this continues for a few days then this movie will flop.

Satyaprem’s story joins the club of 100 crores

According to media reports, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’ Satyaprem Ki Katha collected Rs 2 crore on Sunday, taking its total box office collection in India to Rs 68.06 crore. The worldwide gross collection of the film has now crossed Rs 100 crore.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

How much did the film earn on that day

As per official figures, the film opened with a collection of Rs 9.25 crore on Day 1, with a slight drop on Friday, collecting Rs 7 crore on Day 2, followed by a collection of Rs 10.10 crore on Day 3 on Saturday as well. . Its collection continued to grow on the fourth day on Sunday with Rs 12.15 crore. A total of Rs 68.06 crore was earned in 12 days.

Paresh Rawal broke his silence on being replaced by Pankaj Tripathi from OMG 2, said- I don’t…

box office collection of 72 hooren

National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh’s 72 Hurein was released on 7 July. The film failed to impress the audience and failed miserably at the box office. The film could not even touch the Rs 50 lakh mark on Monday. As per the initial estimates, 72 Hurren earned only Rs 25 lakh on the fourth day and struggled to attract the audience. On the first day, 72 Hureen collected Rs 0.35 crore. 0.45 crores on the second day and only 0.47 crores on the third day. The film got an overall occupancy of 11.60% in the Hindi belt. The total earning of 72 Hooren is Rs 1.26 crore.