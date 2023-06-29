SatyaPrem Ki Katha Fees: Karthik Aryan got huge amount as fees, this star got the least amount

After the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are coming together once again in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. The film has finally been released in theatres. Amazing enthusiasm is being seen in the fans, all have reached the theaters to watch the first day first show. The trailer and songs of the film have received a good response and now all eyes are on the box office. However, before that let us know how much Starcast has charged for the story of Satyaprem.

Who charged how much for the story of Satyaprem

Apart from Kiara and Karthik, the story of Satyaprem also stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anuradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirmit Sawant and Shikha Talsania. Directed by Sameer Widows and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is getting tremendous response from the fans. Fans say “Hearing great things about #SatyaPremKiKatha… Wishing you another super successful blockbuster Sajid Bhai #Sajidnadiadwala @verdanadiadwala @NGEMovies all the best to the whole team”.

— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 28, 2023



Karthik Aryan got huge amount

According to media reports, Karthik Aryan has taken a hefty fee of 25 crores for the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Please tell that the name of his character in this is Satyaprem Agarwal. Apart from this, Gorgeous Kiara Advani is playing the role of ‘Katha’ in the film. According to the reports, he has taken Rs 4 crore for the film. Please tell that both Kiara-Karthik have worked together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 together. This film was a super hit at the box office.

Gajraj Rao- Supriya Pathak got this much fee

Gajraj Rao is playing the role of Karthik Aryan’s father in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Gajraj has charged Rs 1 crore for his strong acting. Whereas, Supriya Pathak is in the role of Karthik’s mother. He has received Rs 75 lakh as fee. While Shikha Talsania charged Rs 22 lakh. Ritu Shivpuri has got Rs 40 lakh.

First these films can earn so much

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel predicted on Instagram that Satyaprem Ki Katha is likely to open between Rs 7 crore and Rs 9 crore at the box office. “Box Office Prediction – #SatyaPremKiKatha Day 1 – (Thursday) 7 -9 cr nett. 4 days weekend – ₹ 40-45 cr nett (if talks are positive). Crosses below WOM – ₹ 25-30 cr weekend.”