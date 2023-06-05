Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara- Karthik's film trailer out, friendship, love, marriage and then... watch VIDEO

Story Trailer of Satyaprem: Finally Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s film story of true love The trailer of has been released today. There was a lot of buzz in the audience about the film and after watching the trailer, the fans started waiting for the film. Earlier, the pair of Karthik-Kiara had worked in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. At the same time, in this trailer, the actor is playing the character of a boy who is not getting any girl for marriage. Suddenly Kiara comes into his life.

What is in the trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha?

In the beginning of the trailer of the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, Karthik Aryan flirts with Kiara Advani and asks her about her boyfriend. While in the next scene, Karthik is seen doing all his household work. After that Kiara falls in love with the actor and then both get married. The trailer shows a glimpse of Kiara and Karthik’s chemistry and their love story, with some emotional moments in between. In this, the problems that occur after marriage have been shown. It seems that there is something in Kiara’s mind which is troubling her from inside. It is looking very entertaining to watch the film.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EPJiFfWRfw)

When will the film be released?

Apart from Kiara Advani and Karthik Aryan, the film Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Rajpal Yadav, Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anuradha Patel, Nirmit Sawant and Shikha Talsania. Supriya Pathak and Gajraj are seen in the role of Karthik’s parents. Please tell that the movie will be released in theaters on 29 June 2023.

Karthik Aryan charged a hefty fee for the film Satyaprem Ki Katha



Karthik Aryan was last seen in the film Shahzada with Kriti Sanon. Although the film was badly beaten at the box office. In such a situation, Karthik and the makers have high hopes from the movie. According to media reports, the actor has taken a whopping fee of 25 crores for the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Please tell that the name of his character in this is Satyaprem Agarwal.