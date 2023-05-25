Satyendar Jain: AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in bathroom of Tihar Jail, hospitalized

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Health Minister of Delhi Satyendra Jain A news is coming about. It is being told that he had slipped and fallen in Tihar Jail’s bathroom on Wednesday night, after which he has been admitted to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital. He has got minor injuries.

Satyendar Jain was admitted to the hospital two days ago, AAP accused BJP of killing him

Significantly, even before this, Satyendar Jain was admitted to the hospital. Jailed former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday due to spinal problem. where he was examined. Here, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacted sharply to Jain’s unwell and weak appearance in the photographs and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to kill him.

Hearing on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money laundering case on May 26

In the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Satyendra Jain The Supreme Court will hear the bail plea on May 26. Earlier, on May 18, the top court had sought response from the ED on Jain’s petition. The court had issued notice to the ED and granted liberty to Jain to approach the vacation bench for relief. Here Satyendra Jain’s lawyer

Delhi: Two close aides of Satyendar Jain, locked in Tihar, did not get bail, Rouse Avenue Court rejected the petition

New Delhi | Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain brought to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after he slipped and fell in the bathroom at Tihar Jail last night. He has suffered minor injuries and has been brought for a checkup: Tihar Jail administration (File photo) pic.twitter.com/gzU6dKl2XC

Claim, Satyendar Jain’s weight reduced by 35 kgs

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Satyendar Jain, had told the court last week that the former minister had lost 35 kgs, had become a bone structure and was also suffering from several ailments.