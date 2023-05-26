Satyendar Jain suffered serious spinal injury due to falling in the bathroom, continuous health check-up

Satyendra Jain’s Health Being Checked: The medical condition of jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain is being examined. Sources gave information about this. Jain, who has been lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case in May last year, was admitted to the ICU of a Delhi government hospital here a day ago. Let us tell you that Jain fell in the bathroom due to dizziness in Tihar Jail, after which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal targeted the central government for his deteriorating health. The former Delhi minister was first admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital due to breathing problems and later shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

severe spinal cord injury

AAP sources had told that Jain has been admitted to the ICU of LNJP Hospital and he is seriously ill. A source in the hospital said- His medical condition is being investigated. He told that the doctors are constantly monitoring his condition. This is the second time in a week that Jain has been taken to the hospital. ‘AAP’ said that Satyendar Jain fell in the bathroom of Tihar Jail due to dizziness. Even before this, he had fallen in the jail toilet and had a serious spinal injury.

Instructions not to talk to the media during the bail period

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail till July 11 to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case on medical grounds. A bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice PS Narasimha today allowed Jain to undergo treatment in a hospital of his choice and asked him to produce the medical records by July 10. It also directed Jain not to speak to the media during the period of interim bail. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, said that the former minister has lost 35 kgs in weight and is suffering from a spinal problem.