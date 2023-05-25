Satyendra Jain’s health is serious? Admitted in ICU, AAP leader is on oxygen support, picture surfaced

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest in May last year Satyendra Jain How is your health? Everyone wants to know the answer to this question. Meanwhile, a picture of him is viral on social media, seeing that his condition is serious. This picture has been tweeted by news agency ANI.

The news agency tweeted that AAP leader Satyendar Jain has been brought to LNJP Hospital in Delhi after being referred from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He has been admitted to the ICU here. Jain is on oxygen support. He felt dizzy and fell in the bathroom of Tihar Jail after which Jain was taken to Deen Dayal Hospital today.

Satyendar Jain fell in the toilet

On Thursday morning news came that AAP leader Satyendar Jain fell down in the toilet after feeling dizzy, after which he was admitted to the hospital. Jain is being given oxygen in the hospital. It was told on behalf of ‘AAP’ that Jain was first taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Due to difficulty in breathing, he was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

Satyendar Jain: Satyendar Jain’s condition deteriorated, being shifted to LNJP Hospital, injured after falling in the bathroom

Let us discuss here that AAP leader Satyendar Jain has been lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May last year in a money laundering case. It was told by the Aam Aadmi Party that Satyendar Jain suffered a serious spinal injury.

AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to the ICU of LNJP hospital in Delhi after he was referred here from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Jain is on oxygen support. He was taken to Deen Dayal Hospital earlier today when he felt dizzy and fell in the bathroom of Tihar jail: AAP… pic.twitter.com/iwJ9HP3a3a

— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023



God is watching everything: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave his reaction on the matter and wrote on his Twitter wall that the person who was working day and night to provide good treatment and good health to the public, today a dictator is trying to kill that good person. That dictator has only one thought, to finish everyone, he lives only in “I”. He only likes to see himself. He further wrote that God is watching all, he will do justice to all. I pray to God for Satyendra ji’s speedy recovery. May God give them the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances.

Satyendra Jain’s health is serious?