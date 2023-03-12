Saudi Arabia inks $35bn deal with Boeing

March 12 - BLiTZ. Saudi Arabia intends to replenish its fleet with new aircraft of the American corporation Boeing.

On the pages EurAsiaDaily citing The Wall Street Journal, they reported that Riyadh had already agreed on deliveries in the amount of $35 billion. The details of the deal will be announced by representatives of the Sovereign Fund of Saudi Arabia on March 12.

As it became known, the aircraft from the United States will belong to a new commercial airline, which is being created in Saudi Arabia. The new airline will receive several aircraft at once, including wide-body airliners.

The American press noted that Riyadh preferred to work with the American Boeing, although the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus claimed the contract.